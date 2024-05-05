Insider Selling: Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Insider Sells £402,247.46 in Stock

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) insider Gary Morrison sold 254,587 shares of Hostelworld Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.98), for a total value of £402,247.46 ($505,272.53).

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

Shares of HSW opened at GBX 162 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hostelworld Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.18). The stock has a market cap of £200.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,400.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

