Tobam Makes New $61,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tobam bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,814,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $376.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.56 and a 200-day moving average of $369.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.