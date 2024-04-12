Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $249.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.06. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

