Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $89.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

