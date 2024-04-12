Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given “Outperform Spec Market Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform spec market weight” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

