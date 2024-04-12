Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,089.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,583 shares of company stock valued at $60,056,012. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,006.76 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,985.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,740.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

