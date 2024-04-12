Wedbush Comments on Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbor Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

