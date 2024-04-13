1,913 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $351,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FI shares. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $151.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

