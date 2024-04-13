Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $37.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.59.

Ally Financial stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 309.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 75,063 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

