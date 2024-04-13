Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.59

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and traded as low as $21.26. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 117,981 shares.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.