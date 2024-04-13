Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.59

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and traded as low as $21.26. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 117,981 shares.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 42.9% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

