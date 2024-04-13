Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and traded as low as $11.15. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 78,139 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $169,000.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

