The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $112.30

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.30 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.42). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.43), with a volume of 180,622 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 121 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Gym Group

The Gym Group Price Performance

About The Gym Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02. The company has a market cap of £201.34 million, a PE ratio of -2,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.35.

(Get Free Report)

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.