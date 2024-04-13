The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $112.30

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.30 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.42). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.43), with a volume of 180,622 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 121 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on The Gym Group
The Gym Group Price Performance
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Gym Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.