Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

CB opened at $245.81 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.95.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.