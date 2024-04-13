Dwight A. Merriman Sells 2,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $352.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.52 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.96 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,174,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

