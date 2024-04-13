ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Sells $928,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $928,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,646,494 shares in the company, valued at $15,279,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.83. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $16,050,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,148,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 497,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

