EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SATS opened at $14.20 on Friday. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.19. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $1,482,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

