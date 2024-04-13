Short Interest in West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Increases By 91.9%

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,141,000 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 21,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
West China Cement Stock Performance
Shares of WCHNF opened at $0.15 on Friday. West China Cement has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
About West China Cement
