Short Interest in West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Increases By 91.9%

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,141,000 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the March 15th total of 21,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

West China Cement Stock Performance

Shares of WCHNF opened at $0.15 on Friday. West China Cement has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About West China Cement

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. It sells cement under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. The company's products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

