Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wienerberger Price Performance
Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.
About Wienerberger
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wienerberger
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.