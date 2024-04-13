Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wienerberger Price Performance

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

About Wienerberger

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.