Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Grows By 60.0%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of VTWRF stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

