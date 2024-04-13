Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Envista were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NVST stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

