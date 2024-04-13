SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.56

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $5.89. SecureWorks shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 5,180 shares traded.

SecureWorks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $520.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $38,512.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 597,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,841.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,786 shares of company stock worth $72,886. 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1,998.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.