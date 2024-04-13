State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $463,000 Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Titan International worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Titan International by 800.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Titan International by 63.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $724.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Titan International had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at $657,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

