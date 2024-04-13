State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,455 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,987 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,080.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after buying an additional 1,713,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $24,684,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Down 3.1 %

PRGO opened at $30.33 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

