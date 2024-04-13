Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

