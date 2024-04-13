Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after purchasing an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

