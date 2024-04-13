The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Increased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

