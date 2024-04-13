Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,973,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.