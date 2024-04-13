Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,633 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.