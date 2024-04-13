Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,646 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,275,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $38.07 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

