HC Wainwright Weighs in on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EDR. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

EDR opened at C$3.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$897.47 million, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.77.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

