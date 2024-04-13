Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.