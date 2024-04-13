Zacks Small Cap Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sadot Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Sadot Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Sadot Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of SDOT stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Sadot Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.10 million. Sadot Group had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDOT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sadot Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sadot Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sadot Group in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

