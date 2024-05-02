PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $88.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

