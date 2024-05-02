Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $473.00 at TD Cowen

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $528.00 to $473.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $676.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $497.22.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $396.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a 52 week low of $266.91 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 331.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Saia by 16.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.