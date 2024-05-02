Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Target Price at $87.71

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.91. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

