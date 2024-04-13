FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Issued By Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.58. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.92.

Shares of IMO opened at C$96.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$60.19 and a one year high of C$101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.54.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

