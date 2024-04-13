FY2024 Earnings Forecast for China Yuchai International Limited Issued By Greenridge Global (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) – Greenridge Global dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of China Yuchai International in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

