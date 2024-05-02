Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $19.67

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 60,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

