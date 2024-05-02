The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,533,742.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00.

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.1 %

TTD stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

