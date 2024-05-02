The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,533,742.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 29th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66.
- On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00.
Trade Desk Trading Up 3.1 %
TTD stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.