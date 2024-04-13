FY2024 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Boosted by Analyst

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

HLI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $133.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average is $116.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

