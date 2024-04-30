RE/MAX (RMAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. RE/MAX has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 116.18% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.19 million. On average, analysts expect RE/MAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RE/MAX Trading Up 1.8 %

RE/MAX stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other RE/MAX news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $38,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,338.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,037,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $38,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

