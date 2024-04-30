TPI Composites (TPIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect TPI Composites to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. TPI Composites has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

