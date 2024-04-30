Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Rises By 22.2%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 7.4 %

WVVI stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

