Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Andlauer Healthcare Group to post earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.00 million.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.44. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.76 and a 12 month high of C$51.38.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

AND has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.93.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

