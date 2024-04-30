AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.