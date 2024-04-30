California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,701 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of XPO worth $18,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in XPO by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

