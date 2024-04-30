Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HWM opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $69.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. UBS Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

