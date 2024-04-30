Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $877.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $857.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $272.40 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

