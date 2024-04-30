Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Up 28.1% in April

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $27.67.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

