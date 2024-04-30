NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $160,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 165,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,806,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 8,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $877.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $272.40 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $857.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.